Star gymnasts give chilling testimony on FBI mishandling of Larry Nassar case Simone Biles and three other USA gymnasts gave emotional testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, claiming that the FBI turned a "blind eye" to their reports of sexual abuse against disgraced doctor Larry Nassar. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more from the hearing and the latest news on Capitol Hill.