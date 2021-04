Stand Up for Heroes: Woodruffs on helping wounded vets The 10th anniversary of Lee and Bob Woodruff's Stand Up for Heroes benefit on Tuesday will feature some of the biggest comedy and music acts in the business. Louis C.K., Jon Stewart, Bruce Springsteen and more will be featured to help raise money for injured veterans and their families. The Woodruffs join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the event and what inspired them to start the Bob Woodruff Foundation.