Stand-up comedian Kevin James is back with "Irregardless" He had a nine-year run starring in the CBS sitcom "The King of Queens," and topped the box office charts with the comedy "Paul Blart: Mall Cop." But comedian Kevin James reserves his greatest affection for stand-up, which the college dropout honed while moonlighting at Long Island comedy clubs. James talks with correspondent Jim Axelrod about why he's thankful he bombed his audition for "Saturday Night Live," and why he keeps going back to his stand-up roots, now on view in the Amazon Prime special, "Kevin James: Irregardless."