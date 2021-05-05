Live

Staggering destruction in Florida Keys after Irma

FEMA reported Tuesday that Hurricane Irma destroyed a quarter of houses in the Florida Keys. President Trump is expected to be in Florida on Thursday to see for himself what Irma did to the state. Elaine Quijano is in Ramrod Key with more.
