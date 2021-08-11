Live

Watch CBSN Live

WorldView: St. Vincent and the Grenadines leader attacked; U.K. cracks down on racist abuse online

The Taliban assassinated a top Afghanistan media official. Meanwhile, anti-vaccine protests turned violent in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where the country's prime minister was hit with a rock, and a lesbian family fled Russia after receiving death threats online. Also, 11 people tied to racist abuse were arrested for targeting English soccer players on social media, and Iran swore in a new president. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins CBSN AM from London with those headlines.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.