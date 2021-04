St. Paul's School graduate begins sentence for "senior salute" rape New Hampshire prep school graduate Owen Labrie will spend one year in jail for a statutory rape conviction. The 20-year-old will spend five years on probation after his release and will be forced to register as a sex offender. Labrie maintains it was a consensual encounter with the girl who was 15 at the time. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the punishment.