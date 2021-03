St. Paul and the Broken Bones perform "Broken Bones and Pocket Change" Birmingham, Alabama-based musicians St. Paul and the Broken Bones are attracting a great deal of attention. Their high-energy live performances are led by charismatic front man, Paul Janeway, a former accounting student who's been compared to both Otis Redding and James Brown. The group joined "CBS This Morning: Saturday" and performed "Broken Bones and Pocket Change."