St. Louis gunman had 600 rounds of ammunition
St. Louis police said the gunman who killed two people at a high school had over 600 rounds of ammunition on him. He's been identified as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, who was a former student of the school. Jeff Pegues has the story.
