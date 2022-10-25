Watch CBS News

St. Louis gunman had 600 rounds of ammunition

St. Louis police said the gunman who killed two people at a high school had over 600 rounds of ammunition on him. He's been identified as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, who was a former student of the school. Jeff Pegues has the story.
