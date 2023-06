Sriracha shortage heads into second year It's been over a year since a shortage of Sriracha was announced in the U.S. Huy Fong Foods, the manufacturer of the hot sauce, says it doesn't have an estimate for when the chili peppers it uses will be fully available again due to severe drought in Mexico. Griffin Hammond, a filmmaker who directed the 2013 documentary "Sriracha," joined CBS News to talk about the situation.