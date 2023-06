Spying, fentanyl among Blinken's non-military concerns on China U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Europe, meeting with his British and Ukrainian counterparts in London, following his two-day visit to China where he met President Xi Jinping and other officials. Before wrapping up his trip to Beijing, Blinken spoke with chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan.