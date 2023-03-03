Watch CBS News

Spring break travel prices soar

If you haven't booked a hotel or airfare for your spring break vacation, now might be the time to do it as prices are increasing. Hayley Berg, lead economist for the travel app Hopper, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
