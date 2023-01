Spotted lanternfly collector, 9, honored by Yale Bobbi Wilson is fascinated by bugs, but last year the nine-year-old's mission to catch spotted lanternflies made national headlines, when a neighbor spotted her spraying for bugs and called 911. Correspondent Bradley Blackburn reports on how Wilson was invited to the Peabody Museum of Natural History at Yale University, where the first spotted lanternfly specimens -- insects gathered by Wilson herself – were added to its collection.