Sportsmen's Alliance CEO talks economy of hunting, conservation Trophy hunting is big business in Africa. One estimate puts the economic impact at $200 million a year. Minnesota dentist Walter Palmer reportedly paid $50,000 to kill a lion in Zimbabwe. He and a fellow hunter, Dr. Jan Seski, are now in seclusion. U.S. Sportsmen’s Alliance president and CEO Nick Pinizzotto joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how his group lobbies to defend hunter’s rights.