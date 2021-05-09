Sportscaster Lesley Visser on new memoir, groundbreaking career CBS Sports' Lesley Visser has broken barriers for more than 40 years in the male-dominated field of sports reporting. In 1995, she was the first woman to report from the sidelines of the Super Bowl, and in 2009, she became the first female NFL analyst on TV. Visser, a contributor to "We Need to Talk," the first nationally televised all-female sports show, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her new memoir, "Sometimes You Have to Cross When It Says Don't Walk," and the advice she'd offer young people who want to get into the business.