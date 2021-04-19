Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sports world mourns Pat Summitt's death

In a letter to one of her players, Pat Summitt once wrote, "Winning is not the point. Wanting to win is the point. Not giving up is the point." Some of those players remembered their former coach Tuesday. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.