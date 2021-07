Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor talks about historic cover choices Naomi Osaka, Megan Thee Stallion and Leyna Bloom are each making history in their own way by gracing the covers of the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which hit newsstands July 22. Joining CBSN's Elaine Quijano to talk more about the groundbreaking choices is the editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, MJ Day.