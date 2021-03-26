Sports and violence go hand in hand, even down to middle school Even in this era when big-time sports stars are accused of violent behavior, it is still shocking that sexual abuse and rape -- and even extensive cover-ups -- extend all the way down to high school and middle school. The sad truth is that it is happening and many of the abusers are coaches preying sexually on their athletes. Saturday, June 20 on "48 Hours," Tracy Smith will highlight one of these stories and the extent of the coach’s obsession will likely shock you.