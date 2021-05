Spoon talks "Hot Thoughts" and why the band is better than ever For more than 20 years, the band Spoon has been a staple of the indie rock circuit, blending rock, pop and punk. On their new album, "Hot Thoughts," Rolling Stone says the band "doubles down on beat science." "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Anthony Mason sat down with band members Britt Daniel and Rob Pope to discuss getting dropped from their first label and why the band is better than it's ever been.