One cop guilty, one acquitted in Elijah McClain death trial

A Colorado jury has delivered a split verdict over the 2019 death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain days after a police encounter in which he was placed in a chokehold before paramedics injected him with the sedative ketamine. Police officer Randy Roedema was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault, while Officer Jason Rosenblatt was acquitted. Criminal defense attorney Lexie Rigden joined CBS News to discuss the trial.
