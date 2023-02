Spike in unidentified objects discovered and shot down by U.S. over North America In response to the Chinese spy balloon incident, the U.S. enhanced radars, which may have led to a series of back-to-back sightings of unidentified objects that were shot down over North America. There have been a total of four takedowns, including the Chinese spy balloon, but the White House and Pentagon officials say they pose no military threat. Ed O'Keefe reports.