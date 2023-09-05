Watch CBS News

COVID cases spiking as kids go back to school

Schools are starting back up again with a new wave of COVID cases on the rise. Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, an internal medicine physician and the host of the podcast "Ted Health," joined CBS News to discuss how to keep your kids safe.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.