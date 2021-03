Stop AAPI Hate finds nearly 3,800 hate incidents against Asian Americans in past year The group Stop AAPI Hate has found nearly 3,800 racial incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were reported from March 2020 to February 2021. Diane Fujino, a professor of Asian American studies at UC Santa Barbara, spoke with CBSN's "Red & Blue" about the hate targeting this population and its long history in the U.S.