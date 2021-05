"Spielberg" director Susan Lacy talks taking on the story of a movie icon Susan Lacy, the producer and director of new documentary "Spielberg" about the Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg, is best known as the creator and executive producer of the PBS series "American Masters." Lacy joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss getting the iconic director to open up and what almost led Spielberg to give up his dreams of directing.