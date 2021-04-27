Live

Flynn asked to resign after an "erosion of trust"

During Tuesday's White House press briefing, Sean Spicer said National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was asked by President Trump to resign after a "erosion of trust." Politico White House reporter Matthew Nussbaum joins CBSN with the latest.
