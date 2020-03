"Spice King" Sercarz on how he got his start Lior Lev Sercarz is the self-proclaimed “King of Spices.” His blends, which can include up to 23 herbs and spices, are sought after by chefs around the world. Sercarz was born in Israel, where he began cooking professionally before moving to France and discovering his passion for spices. Michelle Miller speaks to the chef about what led him to his unique place of culinary stardom.