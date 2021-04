Sperm donor dad bonds with the kids he never knew he had Family ties are more than a bit ambiguous for children conceived with the help of a sperm donor. It used to be donors were strictly anonymous, but as more children sought information about their biological parents, a registry was created for the purpose of making life-changing connections. Mark Strassmann meets with Todd Whitehurst, a donor dad, during his reunion with 8 of his 22 children.