"Spennylympics": 96 events in 17 days to raise money for ALS The Olympic Games are usually reserved for athletes at the top of their sport – but what if you tried it at home? One British couple is attempting it all, from weightlifting to shotput, and even the vault, all to raise money for ALS research. Stuart Bates lost his brother, Spenny, to ALS ten years ago, and to mark the anniversary he and his partner, Charlotte, have launched their own "Spennylympics." Correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports.