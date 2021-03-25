Live

Watch CBSN Live

Spending weeks on the streets for the iPhone 6

A growing group of people are camping out at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan to be the first to get their hands on an iPhone 6. Some have been there for over two weeks. They share their stories and experiences with CBS News.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.