Spelman College receives historic $100 million donation In a historic moment, Spelman College Board Chair Lovette Russell announces a record-breaking $100 million gift from board member Ronda Stryker and William Johnston. This donation marks the largest single contribution to any HBCU, or Historically Black College or University. “CBS Mornings” speaks exclusively with Spelman College President Dr. Helene Gayle about what the money will be used for and the importance of the gift.