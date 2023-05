Spelling Bee champion Zaila Avant-garde on her new book and top tips for success Zaila Avant-garde made history as the first African-American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2021. Now 16, she's also a two-time Guinness World Record holder, and author of the new book for young readers, "It's Not Bragging if it's True: How to be Awesome at Life." She joins "CBS Mornings" to share her top tips for success and show off her impressive basketball skills.