Live

Watch CBSN Live

Spectacular video of fireworks truck exploding

Over 120 cars were involved in a chain reaction that left one person dead and 23 injured in a pileup on I-94 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. One of the vehicles was a truck loaded with fireworks that set off a spectacular display.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.