Special Report: U.S. launches airstrike against ISIS forces in northern Iraq The American military conducted its first airstrike against ISIS militants in northern Iraq Friday, targeting an artillery piece that had been shelling Kurdish forces defending the city of Erbil. The strikes came after President Obama's announcement Thursday that he had authorized the military to take action to protect American interests in Iraq. David Martin reports from Washington, with Norah O'Donnell and Maurice DuBois anchoring.