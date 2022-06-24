Special Report: Supreme Court overturns landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade The Supreme Court on Friday overturned its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that established the right to an abortion. The ruling that marks a seismic shift in abortion law and will usher in new rules limiting or banning access to the procedure in half of the states, in some places immediately. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell anchors this CBS News Special Report with CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford and team coverage of the impact of the decision.