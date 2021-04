Special Report: President Obama to nominate Merrick Garland to U.S. Supreme Court Sources tell CBS News that President Obama will nominate federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. The nomination is sure to lead to a big fight in the Senate, where Republican leaders say they will not take up the nomination. Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell anchor this CBS News Special Report with Jan Crawford reporting from Washington.