Special Report: President Obama announces Iran nuclear deal President Obama spoke from the White House Tuesday morning, beginning his campaign to sell the nuclear deal with Iran to the American people. Six world powers agreed to gradually lift economic sanctions against Iran in exchange for the Islamic nation dismantling much of its nuclear program for at least 10 years. Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Jeff Glor anchor this CBS News Special Report, with Margaret Brennan, Bill Plante and Nancy Cordes reporting.