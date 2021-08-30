Special Report: Pentagon announces last U.S. troops have left Afghanistan The Pentagon announced Monday that the last U.S. troops had left Afghanistan, ending America's longest war. General Kenneth F. McKenzie, the head of the U.S. Central Command, said most people who wanted to evacuate got out, but not all. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell anchors this Special Report, joined by CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBS News State Department correspondent Christina Ruffini and CBS News national security correspondent David Martin.