Special Report: Obama calls same-sex marriage ruling "a victory for America" President Obama called the Supreme Court's decision to legalize same-sex marriage "a victory for America" in remarks at the White House. The four liberal justices, along with Anthony Kennedy, found that the 14th Amendment requires states to recognize and perform same-sex marriages. Charlie Rose, Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King anchor a CBS News Special Report with Jan Crawford and Bill Plante reporting.