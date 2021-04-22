Special Report: N.J. commuter train crashes at Hoboken station A New Jersey train packed with commuters crashed into a station in Hoboken, just across the Hudson River from New York City's Financial District. Witnesses say the train ran into the station at high speed. There are preliminary reports of many injuries. "CBS This Morning" co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell anchor this CBS News Special Report, with "CBS Evening News" executive producer Steve Capus and CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reporting.