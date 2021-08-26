Special Report: Deadly bombings near airport in Kabul, Afghanistan The Pentagon confirms "a number of U.S. and civilian casualties" after a bombing at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport and another at a nearby hotel. It comes a day after the State Department warned of a terrorist threat as Americans and Afghan allies evacuate. "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King anchors this CBS News Special Report with national security correspondent David Martin at the Pentagon, foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata in Doha, Qatar, and senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe in Washington.