Special Report: Confederate flag removed from S.C. Capitol In a solemn ceremony Friday morning, the Confederate flag flying on the Capitol grounds in Columbia came down for the first time in more than 50 years. The legislature approved the measure this week, which Gov. Nikki Haley signed on Thursday. Norah O'Donnell, Anthony Mason and Vinita Nair anchor this CBS News Special Report, with Omar Villafranca reporting.