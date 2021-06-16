Special Report: Biden takes questions from reporters after Putin meeting President Biden took questions from reporters Wednesday after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland. Mr. Biden said, "I did what I came to do," while Putin called it a "constructive" meeting. "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell anchors a CBS News Special Report from Geneva with analysis from CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer and CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell, former acting and deputy director of the CIA.