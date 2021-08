Special Report: Biden speaks on economic agenda, Afghanistan withdrawal deadline President Biden spoke at the White House about efforts to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill as well as the approaching August 31 deadline for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Norah O'Donnell anchors this CBS News Special Report with chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, national security correspondent David Martin at the Pentagon, and foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi reporting from Doha, Qatar.