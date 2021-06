Special Report: Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday President Biden signed into law a bill creating a new federal holiday to honor Juneteenth, which celebrates the day enslaved Blacks in Texas learned they were free, June 19, 1865. That was more than two months after the Civil War ended and two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Chip Reid anchors a CBS News Special Report from Washington with a report from Nikole Killion at the White House.