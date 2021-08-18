Special Report: Biden speaks on COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and nursing homes President Biden announced Wednesday that nursing homes must require staff be vaccinated in order to qualify for Medicare and Medicaid funding. He also said the federal government would step in to fund schools if GOP governors cut payments to punish them for mask mandates. Major Garrett anchors CBS News Special Report coverage with senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook.