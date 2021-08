Special Report: Biden speaks on COVID-19 vaccines after FDA grants Pfizer full approval President Biden spoke about the nationwide vaccination effort after the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way for the U.S. military and a growing number of companies and schools to require the shots. Jeff Pegues anchors this CBS News Special Report with senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and medical contributor Dr. David Agus.