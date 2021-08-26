Special Report: Biden addresses nation after Kabul attacks kill at least 13 U.S. service members President Biden vowed revenge Thursday hours after at least 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghans were killed in attacks in Kabul. Watch the president's remarks and chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin and CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata join "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell for analysis after his speech.