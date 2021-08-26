Special Report: At least 12 U.S. troops killed in attack near Kabul airport The Pentagon says at least 12 U.S. service members were killed and 15 wounded when suicide bombers, believed to be ISIS fighters, attacked outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Norah O'Donnell anchors this CBS News Special Report with the latest from the Pentagon, joined by foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata in Doha, chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, and CBS News military and homeland security analyst, retired Admiral James Winnefeld.