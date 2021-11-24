Live

Watch CBSN Live

Special Report: All defendants found guilty of murder in Ahmaud Arbery's death

A jury in Georgia returned guilty verdicts against all three defendants in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, chased down Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, and shot him to death in February 2020. Catherine Herridge anchors a CBS News Special Report with correspondent Omar Villafranca outside the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, and legal analyst Joe Tamburino.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.