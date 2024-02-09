Watch CBS News

Special counsel says Biden shows a poor memory, Biden angrily responds in news conference

A special counsel report on President Biden's handling of classified documents found the president "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen," but said no criminal charges were warranted. The report was also critical of Mr. Biden's memory, something he took issue with in a Thursday night press conference. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has more.
