Special counsel appears to be putting pressure on Michael Flynn, son Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is now reportedly under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller about a meeting he took with Turkish government officials in December of 2016. The Wall Street Journal reported Flynn stood to make $15 million for delivering a Turkish cleric residing in the U.S. to Turkey. CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN with the latest details on how this could impact the Russia investigation.